iQOO will launch the iQOO 13 in India on December 3, with pre-offer pricing expected under ₹ 55,000. The device could feature a 6.82-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQOO is all geared up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India on 3 December. Ahead of the official launch event, a notable leak has surfaced regarding the device’s pre-offer pricing. Prominent tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed on X that the pre-offer price for the iQOO 13 will be set under ₹55,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This suggests the launch price could hover around ₹55,000 or slightly higher, keeping it in the sub- ₹60,000 category. For context, its predecessor, the iQOO 12, debuted at ₹52,999, indicating the new model might carry a marginal premium. The base model is expected to feature 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage.

Expected Specifications and Features Since the iQOO 13 has already launched in China, the Indian variant is likely to share similar specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per several media reports, the handset could boast a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 8T LTPO OLED display, offering a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Photography enthusiasts can expect a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50MP sensors: a primary lens with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens, also with OIS. The rear camera module could include an “Energy Halo" LED feature with six dynamic effects and 12 colour options. For selfies, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front-facing camera.