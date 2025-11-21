iQOO 15 India price leaked ahead of 26 November launch: How much the OnePlus 15 rival may cost

iQOO’s next flagship is just days away from its global and India debut on 26 November, but its pricing may already be out in the open. A fresh leak claims the handset briefly appeared on Amazon India, revealing how much buyers might have to spend and what storage variants will be offered.

Advertisement

Report hints at premium pricing According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the iQOO 15 listing allegedly surfaced with two configurations. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was shown at ₹72,999, while the higher 16 GB and 512 GB option was listed at ₹79,999. Both variants were reportedly displayed in two colours called Alpha and Legend.

If these figures are accurate, the iQOO 15 will enter the same pricing territory as the OnePlus 15, which carries identical prices for similar memory options. This would mark a noticeable shift for iQOO’s flagship line, pushing it deeper into premium territory.

A significant jump from last year The supposed pricing also indicates a substantial increase from the launch cost of the iQOO 13. Last year’s model started at ₹54,999 for the 12 GB and 256 GB variant, with the top-end 16 GB and 512 GB model priced at ₹59,999. The new leak suggests that the brand is positioning the iQOO 15 as a more high-end offering, backed by upgraded hardware and features.

Advertisement

Expected specifications based on China launch Although iQOO has yet to reveal the full Indian specs, much can be inferred from the Chinese version that launched on 20 October. The device features a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 508 ppi pixel density, tailored for smooth gaming and vibrant visuals.

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the iQOO 15 listing allegedly surfaced with two configurations. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was shown at ₹72,999, while the higher 16 GB and 512 GB option was listed at ₹79,999.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The Indian model is also expected to include the company’s Q3 gaming chip, which aims to improve frame stability and minimise input delays during intensive gameplay. The Chinese variant offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and as much as 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, hinting that similar configurations may arrive in India.

Advertisement

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 series: 7 Upcoming mobiles expected in November 2025