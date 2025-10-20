iQOO 15 with 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and all you need to know

iQOO 15 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It boasts a 7,000 mAh battery 2K AMOLED display, IP68/IP69 rating and a squiricle camera design.

Aman Gupta
Published20 Oct 2025, 08:03 PM IST
iQOO 15 comes with a squiricle camera island
iQOO 15 comes with a squiricle camera island(iQOO Weibo)

​IQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in China with a brand-new processor, LTPO AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery, a self-developed gaming chip, and OriginOS 6 onboard. The phone will compete against the likes of the Oppo Find X9, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro.

​iQOO has also confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be making its debut in India next month. The phone will come with the OriginOS 6 UI, ditching the Funtouch OS that had been a constant in global variants of iQOO devices.

You may be interested in

IQOO 15 5G

IQOO 15 5G

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.84-inch Display Size

₹69990

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹74999

₹80999

Get This

OPPO Find X8 5G

OPPO Find X8 5G

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹69999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Apple IPhone 16

Apple IPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹66900

₹79900

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • CheckNatural Green
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹16999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

​iQOO 15 Price:

​The iQOO 15 is priced at 4,199 yuan for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, 4,499 yuan for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant, 4,699 yuan for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant, 4,999 yuan for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, and 4,399 yuan for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

iQOO 15 China pricing

​iQOO 15 Specifications:

​The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K+ curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 6,000 nits of peak brightness (2,600 nits in High Brightness Mode), 2160Hz of PWM dimming, and support for Dolby Vision.

Also Read | iQOO 13 Review: Power-packed gaming phone with a cool party trick

​The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with an Adreno 840 GPU. There is also a self-developed Q3 gaming chip inside to offload some tasks from the main processor and allow for a more immersive gaming experience. The iQOO 15 comes with support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256/512/1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iQOO 15 comes in four colour variants: Lingyun, Legendary Edition, Track Edition, and Wilderness. Similar to last year it comes with a squiricle camera module with RGB lighting on the sides that should light up for games, notifications and music.

iQOO 15 in white colour variant.
iQOO 15 black colour variant

​The phone runs on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16. It comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging (down from 120W last year) and 40W of wireless charging.

​As for optics, the iQOO 15 packs a triple-camera sensor with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It packs a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 launch just days away: here's everything officially confirmed so far

​Just like last year, the iQOO 15 comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden inside the display. It also comes with an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsiQOO 15 with 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.