iQOO 15 with 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and all you need to know

​IQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in China with a brand-new processor, LTPO AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery, a self-developed gaming chip, and OriginOS 6 onboard. The phone will compete against the likes of the Oppo Find X9, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro.

​iQOO has also confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be making its debut in India next month. The phone will come with the OriginOS 6 UI, ditching the Funtouch OS that had been a constant in global variants of iQOO devices.

​iQOO 15 Price: ​The iQOO 15 is priced at 4,199 yuan for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, 4,499 yuan for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant, 4,699 yuan for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant, 4,999 yuan for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, and 4,399 yuan for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

iQOO 15 China pricing

​iQOO 15 Specifications: ​The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K+ curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 6,000 nits of peak brightness (2,600 nits in High Brightness Mode), 2160Hz of PWM dimming, and support for Dolby Vision.

​The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with an Adreno 840 GPU. There is also a self-developed Q3 gaming chip inside to offload some tasks from the main processor and allow for a more immersive gaming experience. The iQOO 15 comes with support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256/512/1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iQOO 15 comes in four colour variants: Lingyun, Legendary Edition, Track Edition, and Wilderness. Similar to last year it comes with a squiricle camera module with RGB lighting on the sides that should light up for games, notifications and music.

iQOO 15 in white colour variant.

iQOO 15 black colour variant

​The phone runs on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16. It comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging (down from 120W last year) and 40W of wireless charging.

​As for optics, the iQOO 15 packs a triple-camera sensor with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It packs a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

​Just like last year, the iQOO 15 comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden inside the display. It also comes with an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.