iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, OriginOS 6 launching in India in November: Here's what to expect

iQOO has confirmed that its next-generation flagship, the iQOO 15, will be making its debut in India next month. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on the company's Android 16-powered OriginOS 6, which was only recently launched.

​Apart from this, more details about the iQOO 15 remain under wraps. However, the new flagship device is all set to make its debut in China on October 20, after which we should have most of the details about the phone.

​iQOO 15 Expected Specifications: ​The iQOO 15 Chinese variant is confirmed to come with a Q3 Gaming chip alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The new chip is said to lead to improved gaming performance while offering features like full-scenario ray tracing and improved frame stability.

​Moreover, the phone is also confirmed to feature 144fps gameplay at 2K resolution. There will be an 8K vapour chamber Dome cooling system which is said to offer 47 percent improved cooling performance compared to the iQOO 13 (Review).

iQOO 13 design

​As for the display, leaks suggest that the iQOO 15 could come with a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung “Everest” AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

​Just like last year, the iQOO 15 could come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​On the optics front, the iQOO 15 could feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front could be a 50MP shooter.