Mumbai: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Friday announced the first price cut of its flagship smartphone iQOO 3 with 5G capabilities in India. The smartphone now starts from ₹34,990 (base model) after a discount of ₹4,000.

The device comes in three variants - 8 128GB (4G), 8 256GB (4G) and 12 256GB (5G) previously priced at ₹38,990, ₹41,990 and ₹46,990. The new pricing after discount is ₹34,990, ₹37,990 and ₹44,990, respectively.

The new price will be applicable in the India market on Flipkart as well as iqoo.com and would be available as soon as ecommerce commence delivery of smartphones.

The company has also announced that iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 update and regular security and OTA updates for 3 years.

The smartphone is equipped with 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10 standard certification which supports HDR high-dynamic range video-content playback.

According to the company, the device has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 per cent from 120hz standard.

The device is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera.

The device houses 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge Technology that can charge 50 per cent of battery in just 15 minutes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

