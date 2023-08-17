iQoo appoints Shwetank Pandey as Chief Gaming Officer, offers ₹10 lakh salary3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Shwetank Pandey, a 23-year-old native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been selected as iQoo's inaugural Chief Gaming Officer after an extensive nationwide quest that spanned three months. From a pool of over 60,000 applicants, Shwetank emerged as the final choice, securing his position as one of India's youngest Chief Gaming Officers within iQoo.