Shwetank Pandey, a 23-year-old native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been selected as iQoo's inaugural Chief Gaming Officer after an extensive nationwide quest that spanned three months. From a pool of over 60,000 applicants, Shwetank emerged as the final choice, securing his position as one of India's youngest Chief Gaming Officers within iQoo .

Shwetank will get a salary of ₹10 lakh for 6 months. His selection was the outcome of a rigorous evaluation process that encompassed factors such as Gameplay, Gaming Knowledge, and Personality & Communication skills.

Hailing from the small town of Kanpur and the son of a police officer, Shwetank has always been an ardent gamer with a strong inclination towards gaming and esports. In an intriguing twist earlier in his career, he took on a year-long job solely to save up for a new phone to play his favorite game, BGMI. Once he cleared his EMIs, he boldly left the job, even declining a promotion with a substantial increase in salary. He went a step further by abandoning his MBA studies, choosing to prioritize his passion for gaming over all other pursuits.

Expressing joy at becoming iQoo's pioneering Chief Gaming Officer, Shwetank remarked, "I'm absolutely thrilled at the moment. When I initially filled out the application form, I was apprehensive and aspired to be among the finalists. Little did I know that this journey would take me this far and ultimately result in me becoming iQoo's first-ever CGO. The fellow finalists I met in Mumbai were not only skilled gamers but also exceptional individuals. I'm grateful to have been chosen among them and extend my gratitude to iQoo and the judging panel for offering aspiring gamers like myself such an incredible platform."

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQoo, said "This marks a significant moment in the Indian Smartphone industry, and we're beyond excited to have found the individual who embodies our vision for this role. iQoo's essence is encapsulated in 'I Quest On and On,' and Shwetank consistently displayed peak performance across all phases of the selection process. With his inclusion, we aim to infuse a dynamic and fresh perspective into our products and initiatives for the youthful gaming enthusiasts in the country. We're all looking forward to having him on board and have full confidence in his ability to excel in fulfilling his designated responsibilities."

Alongside the Chief Gaming Officer role, iQoo has also appointed two zonal CGOs to its dynamic team. Aojesh Shrivastava from Delhi and Battu Nikhil Reddy (Shoutout YT) from Hyderabad will work directly with Shwetank to strategize, enhance community engagement, and ensure an exceptional gaming experience for iQoo users. They will each receive a compensation of ₹2.5 lakhs for their pivotal roles.

Aojesh Shrivastava, hailing from Delhi, brings a profound understanding of the local gaming landscape to his role. His experience and passion position him as an ideal choice to foster connections and create enriching experiences for gamers in the capital city and its environs. Battu Nikhil Reddy, renowned as Shoutout YT in the gaming community, leverages his extensive knowledge and influence to serve as the Zonal CGO for Hyderabad. With a robust online presence and an engaged audience, Nikhil is primed to elevate iQoo's engagement and initiatives within Hyderabad's gaming community.

The objective of the CGO role is to ensure seamless, top-tier experiences for iQoo's valued consumers across all aspects. With an unwavering focus on user satisfaction, iQoo remains committed to introducing innovative measures to enhance customer experiences. In the future, the brand aims to roll out similar initiatives to engage with users and better comprehend their needs.