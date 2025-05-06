iQOO Neo 10 vs iQOO Neo 10R: Expected price, specs and more compared

iQOO is expected to launch the second phone in the iQOO Neo 10 lineup, and this one is going to be called the iQOO Neo 10. Notably, it is set to sit alongside the iQOO Neo 10R, which we reviewed earlier this year in March. You can check out that review here.

The Neo 10R sits just under the ₹30,000 price bracket and offers a performance-centric experience. Now, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to offer more of the same but above the ₹30,000 price bracket, with upgrades accordingly.

If you're wondering what the phone could bring over the iQOO Neo 10R, we have done a brief comparison based on expected specifications reported so far.

iQOO Neo 10R vs iQOO Neo 10: Price The iQOO Neo 10R starts at ₹26,999 in India for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a top-end version that costs ₹30,999, which brings 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹28,999.

The iQOO Neo 10 could reportedy be priced around ₹35,000, which would, of course, make it slightly more expensive than the Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10 vs iQOO Neo 10R: Performance iQOO Neo 10R features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to one-up this by offering the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which should deliver better performance compared to the Neo 10R.

The battery is expected to be larger as well, coming in at 7,000mAh compared to the 6,400mAh unit on the Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10 vs iQOO Neo 10R: Display and Build iQOO Neo 10R offers a polycarbonate build and is available in two colours: Raging Blue and MoonKnight Titanium. Raging Blue features a dual-tone finish, and this dual-tone look is expected to return with the Neo 10 as well. Teasers shared by the brand indicate a similar design, albeit with a new dual-tone orange and white finish, which is reminiscent of the one offered on the Neo 10R, just with a different colour palette.

As for the display, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to offer a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel. The iQOO Neo 10R, too, offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel. The Neo 10 is also expected to feature a plastic frame, though it remains to be seen what material will be used for the back panel.

iQOO Neo 10 vs iQOO Neo 10R: Camera iQOO Neo 10 is expected to feature a 50MP Sony sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The iQOO Neo 10R also comes with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera, so not much is expected to change in the camera department. The front sensor could be a 16MP shooter compared to the 32MP shooter we get with the iQOO Neo 10R.