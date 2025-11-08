iQOO Neo 7, Neo 7 Pro to get Android 16-powered OriginOS 6: How to install the update and eligible devices

iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be part of the OriginOS 6 rollout, set to arrive in the first half of 2026. The announcement was made via the company’s community forum on Saturday, where iQOO said the update would deliver a “refreshed design, enhanced performance, and an even smoother user experience powered by Android 16.”

The confirmation follows earlier announcements from Vivo and iQOO, which revealed plans to roll out OriginOS 6 in India, replacing the long-running Funtouch OS.

Rollout Timeline and Eligible Devices According to the updated roadmap, the rollout begins in November 2025 for flagship models:

November 2025: iQOO 13, iQOO 12

December 2025: iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro

First Half of 2026: iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, iQOO 11, iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, and iQOO Z9s 5G

The inclusion of the Neo 7 series came after iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed that two previously unlisted Neo devices would also receive the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update.

How to Install the Update Before beginning the update, iQOO recommends backing up important data, connecting to Wi-Fi, and ensuring the device is charged above 50%.

Steps to download and install OriginOS 6:

Open Settings → System → Software update . Wait for the device to check for updates. If OriginOS 6 / Android 16 appears, tap Download or Download & Install . Once downloaded, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions. Allow the phone to reboot and complete installation. Verify the update via Settings → System → Software update .