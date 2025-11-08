iQOO Neo 7, Neo 7 Pro to get Android 16-powered OriginOS 6: How to install the update and eligible devices

iQOO has confirmed on Saturday that the Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro will receive the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in the first half of 2026. The rollout begins in November 2025 with flagship models, marking Vivo and iQOO’s major shift from Funtouch OS to a refreshed, AI-powered interface.

Govind Choudhary
Updated8 Nov 2025, 07:12 AM IST
iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be part of the OriginOS 6 rollout, set to arrive in the first half of 2026.
iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be part of the OriginOS 6 rollout, set to arrive in the first half of 2026. The announcement was made via the company’s community forum on Saturday, where iQOO said the update would deliver a “refreshed design, enhanced performance, and an even smoother user experience powered by Android 16.”

The confirmation follows earlier announcements from Vivo and iQOO, which revealed plans to roll out OriginOS 6 in India, replacing the long-running Funtouch OS.

Rollout Timeline and Eligible Devices

According to the updated roadmap, the rollout begins in November 2025 for flagship models:

  • November 2025: iQOO 13, iQOO 12
  • December 2025: iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro
  • First Half of 2026: iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, iQOO 11, iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, and iQOO Z9s 5G

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 series: 7 Upcoming mobiles expected in November 2025

The inclusion of the Neo 7 series came after iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed that two previously unlisted Neo devices would also receive the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update.

How to Install the Update

Before beginning the update, iQOO recommends backing up important data, connecting to Wi-Fi, and ensuring the device is charged above 50%.

Steps to download and install OriginOS 6:

  1. Open SettingsSystemSoftware update.
  2. Wait for the device to check for updates.
  3. If OriginOS 6 / Android 16 appears, tap Download or Download & Install.
  4. Once downloaded, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions.
  5. Allow the phone to reboot and complete installation.
  6. Verify the update via SettingsSystemSoftware update.

Also Read | iQOO 15 confirmed to launch in India on November 26: Here's what to expect

A Major Shift for Vivo and iQOO Users

The OriginOS 6 rollout represents a significant upgrade for Vivo and iQOO users in India, offering a modern interface, improved system performance, and AI-powered enhancements aligned with Android 16.

