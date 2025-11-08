iQOO Neo 7, Neo 7 Pro to get Android 16-powered OriginOS 6: How to install the update and eligible devices

iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be part of the OriginOS 6 rollout, set to arrive in the first half of 2026. The announcement was made via the company’s community forum on Saturday, where iQOO said the update would deliver a “refreshed design, enhanced performance, and an even smoother user experience powered by Android 16.”
The confirmation follows earlier announcements from Vivo and iQOO, which revealed plans to roll out OriginOS 6 in India, replacing the long-running Funtouch OS.
According to the updated roadmap, the rollout begins in November 2025 for flagship models:
The inclusion of the Neo 7 series came after iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed that two previously unlisted Neo devices would also receive the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update.
Before beginning the update, iQOO recommends backing up important data, connecting to Wi-Fi, and ensuring the device is charged above 50%.
Steps to download and install OriginOS 6:
The OriginOS 6 rollout represents a significant upgrade for Vivo and iQOO users in India, offering a modern interface, improved system performance, and AI-powered enhancements aligned with Android 16.