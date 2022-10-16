iQoo Neo 7 specifications teased: What we know so far

iQoo, a Chinese smartphone brand, is all set to launch its iQoo Neo 7 on Oct 20, 2022. In the build-ups to its imminent arrival in China, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed the key specifications of the gaming focussed smartphone on Weibo. The upcoming handset from iQoo is teased to feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It would include a Pro+ display chip for better power management during gaming sessions. The iQoo Neo 7 would be packed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is already confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}