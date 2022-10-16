iQoo Neo 7 specifications teased: What we know so far

iQoo, a Chinese smartphone brand, is all set to launch its iQoo Neo 7 on Oct 20, 2022. In the build-ups to its imminent arrival in China, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed the key specifications of the gaming focussed smartphone on Weibo. The upcoming handset from iQoo is teased to feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It would include a Pro+ display chip for better power management during gaming sessions. The iQoo Neo 7 would be packed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is already confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood.
According to multiple posts shared by iQoo on its official Weibo handle, the iQoo Neo 7 will feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging The smartphone will have an independent display chip Pro+ and a liquid cooling system for heat management. The eraser posters show the handset in an organde shade with a hole punch display design and suggest triple cameras at the rear along with LED flash.
The iQoo Neo 7 is already confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The device is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of 10,80,717 points.
iQoo has already announced that the launch of iQoo Neo 7 will take place on October 20 in China. The launch event will begin at 7PM local time (4:30pm IST). Currently, the smartphone is up for re-reservations on the Vivo China website and other major online retailers including Douyin, Suning and Tmall.