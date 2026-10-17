iQOO Neo12 to launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9000mAh battery: What we know so far

Smartphone maker iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest performance-centric device, the iQOO Neo12, by the end of October.
Positioned as the successor to last year’s Neo11, the device will debut as part of the company's dual-flagship market strategy, emphasising high-end display innovations and gaming capabilities.
The launch window was officially confirmed during a joint screen technology communication conference held in collaboration with Visionox and Tsinghua University, where presentation slides teased the arrival with a “See you in October” message.
Here is a detailed look at the expected specifications and features of the iQOO Neo12:
According to Fone Arena, the iQOO Neo12 will introduce several advanced screen technologies co-developed with Visionox and Tsinghua University:
Aimed squarely at mobile gamers, Fone Arena reported that the iQOO Neo12 focuses heavily on high-frame-rate rendering:
The iQOO Neo12 will sport a premium metal middle frame construction and a square camera deco layout on the rear panel, Fone Arena said. For security and device authentication, it comes equipped with an under-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
The company will likely announce the final retail pricing and regional availability details during the official commercial launch before the end of the month.
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