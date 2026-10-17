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iQOO Neo12 to launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9000mAh battery: What we know so far

iQOO Neo12 is confirmed for an October launch. Read about its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 9000mAh battery, and 2K 185Hz screen innovations.

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Published17 Oct 2026, 01:16 PM IST
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The iQOO Neo12 will sport a premium metal middle frame construction and a square camera deco layout on the rear panel, according to the report
The iQOO Neo12 will sport a premium metal middle frame construction and a square camera deco layout on the rear panel, according to the report(Fone Arena )
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Smartphone maker iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest performance-centric device, the iQOO Neo12, by the end of October.

Positioned as the successor to last year’s Neo11, the device will debut as part of the company's dual-flagship market strategy, emphasising high-end display innovations and gaming capabilities.

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The launch window was officially confirmed during a joint screen technology communication conference held in collaboration with Visionox and Tsinghua University, where presentation slides teased the arrival with a “See you in October” message.

Also Read | iQOO Z11xa 5G launched with 7,200mAh battery: Price, specs and sale details

Here is a detailed look at the expected specifications and features of the iQOO Neo12:

Next-generation display innovations

According to Fone Arena, the iQOO Neo12 will introduce several advanced screen technologies co-developed with Visionox and Tsinghua University:

  • Super crown screen: The smartphone will feature an industry-first 2K-resolution display paired with an 185Hz ultra-high-refresh-rate, utilising pTSF light-emitting technology.
  • Enhanced brightness: The device promises a full-screen peak brightness of 2200 nits and supports a 1-nit minimum brightness mode for comfortable low-light viewing.
  • Eye care: It incorporates a self-developed XDR dynamic range enhancement and Circularly Polarized Light Display 2.0 to significantly reduce eye strain and power consumption.
  • Custom hardware: The display is powered by a dedicated 2K 185Hz high-performance driver chip and utilises a new “Sky Mirror” luminescent material.

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Flagship performance and cooling

  • Processor: Under the hood, the Neo12 will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, coupled with iQOO’s proprietary Q3 gaming chip.
  • Thermal management: To sustain peak performance, the device employs an “Ice Dome” active air-cooling system that features an internal cooling fan.
  • Battery power: It will be backed by a massive 9000mAh single-cell “Blue Ocean” battery. Built on fifth-generation silicon anode technology, the battery delivers a high energy density of up to 916Wh/L.

Gaming-centric capabilities

Aimed squarely at mobile gamers, Fone Arena reported that the iQOO Neo12 focuses heavily on high-frame-rate rendering:

  • Super-resolution: It claims an industry-first concurrent 2K and 185FPS super-resolution and super-frame processing capability.
  • Game support: The device offers native support for 2K ultra-high-definition gaming profiles and is compatible with over 50 native 185FPS game titles out of the box.
  • Visual enhancements: Gamers can expect full-scene hardware-accelerated ray tracing, dedicated in-game camera tooling, glare protection, and Q-flex touch control technology—previously seen only on the flagship iQOO 16 line.

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Design and biometrics

The iQOO Neo12 will sport a premium metal middle frame construction and a square camera deco layout on the rear panel, Fone Arena said. For security and device authentication, it comes equipped with an under-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The company will likely announce the final retail pricing and regional availability details during the official commercial launch before the end of the month.

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