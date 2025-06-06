iQOO Z10 Lite 5G to launch in India on June 18: Budget phone with 6,000mAh battery teased

Smartphone maker iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget 5G handset, the iQOO Z10 Lite. Set to debut in India on 18 June, the device will join the brand’s Z10 series lineup, which already includes the iQOO Z10 and Z10x models launched earlier this year in April.

The company made the announcement via a post on X, revealing that the Z10 Lite 5G will house a 6,000mAh battery, which it claims is the largest in its segment. A microsite for the phone has also gone live on Amazon India, confirming its availability on the platform.

iQOO has hinted that the smartphone will be priced under ₹10,000, making it an aggressively positioned 5G offering in the entry-level category. This pricing could give the Z10 Lite a competitive edge, especially among budget-conscious consumers seeking strong battery life and 5G connectivity.

In terms of design, the Z10 Lite appears to sport a dual rear camera setup placed vertically within a pill-shaped module at the top-left corner of the back panel. The phone also features a speaker grille at the top edge and standard volume and power buttons on the right-hand side.

The Z10 Lite will likely be a toned-down variant of the Z10 and Z10x, which are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets respectively. Those models feature larger batteries — 7,300mAh in the Z10 and 6,500mAh in the Z10x — and come equipped with 50MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front-facing sensors.

While the full specifications of the Z10 Lite are yet to be revealed, more details are expected in the days leading up to its official unveiling.