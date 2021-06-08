iQoo India has launched a new smartphone which is the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset. The phone gets a triple-lens camera setup, quick charge feature and a high refresh rate screen.

Pricing and Availability

iQoo Z3 will be available in three variants. The first variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹19,990. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹20,990 whereas the third variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹22,990.

The company is offering ₹1,500 off for buyers who use ICICI Bank credit cards as well as EMI transactions through the bank. The new phone can be purchased via iQoo.com as well as Amazon.in from 1PM on 8 June.

Specifications

iQoo Z3 5G has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset which is built using a 7nm technology. With the new chipset, iQoo claims the phone can deliver an AnTuTu score of above 450K. The chipset is paired with LPDDR 4X RAM.

The display of the phone supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz for better gaming performance. The display also supports HDR 10.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple-lens primary setup with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera for a 120-degree view and a macro lens.​

The phone holds a 4,400 mAh battery unit which comes with 55W Flash charge technology. iQoo claims the charger can take the battery charge from 0 to 50% in 19 minutes.

The phone incorporates a five-layer, liquid cooling system which the company claims can reduce the core temperature by 10 degree centigrade.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.