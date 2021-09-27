iQoo Z5 has been launched in India on Monday, shortly after it appeared in China. The smartphone offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, capable of 5G, a 120Hz high refresh rate screen, and a big battery with fast charge support.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, the iQoo Z5 offers 8GB and 12GB RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, respectively. Using its Extended RAM 2.0 feature the iQ00 Z5 can utilise idle memory up to 4GB as extra RAM.

The device gets a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. It runs Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS on top.

The screen is a 6.67-inch panel with a hole punch at the top centre to house the selfie camera. The display boasts 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and HDR 10 compatibility.

For top-notch performance while gaming, the iQoo Z5 features a liquid-cooling vapour chamber. iQoo claims it can reduce the surface temperature of the mobile phone by about 3-degree Celsius and the CPU junction temperature by about 12-degree Celsius for CPU-intensive games. For faster response time, the phone gets 240Hz sampling rate.

The iQoo Z5 is equipped with a triple-camera set-up at the back, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera gets a 16MP sensor.

On connectivity front, the iQoo Z5 gets WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, USB OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, along with accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass and gyroscope.

iQoo Z5 prices start at ₹23,990 for the 8GB+128GB version. The higher 12GB+256GB version will be sold for ₹26,990. The phone will be available on iQoo's official website and Amazon from October 3 at the beginning of Amazon Great Indian Festival. Buyers can get an Amazon voucher worth ₹1,000, ₹1,500 off on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, six months free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

iQoo Z5 will be available in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options.

