iQoo Z5 launched with Snapdragon 778, 120Hz screen. See price, specifications

iQoo Z5 prices start at ₹23,990 for the 8GB+128GB version. The higher 12GB+256GB version will be sold for ₹26,990. The phone will be available on iQoo's official website and Amazon from October 3 at the beginning of Amazon Great Indian Festival. Buyers can get an Amazon voucher worth ₹1,000, ₹1,500 off on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, six months free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.