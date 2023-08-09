The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G's India launch date has been officially announced. The company took to Twitter and issued a media invite to confirm the upcoming introduction of their latest iQoo Z-series smartphone in the Indian market. This smartphone is teased to showcase a curved display housing a hole-punch cutout.

According to a teaser poster posted on Twitter by the company, the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is scheduled to be released in India on August 31. Furthermore, the brand has initiated the distribution of media invitations for the launch event. Both iQoo and Amazon India feature a similar microsite, showcasing design elements and features of the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The phone's presentation reveals a curved display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout designed for the front-facing camera. Prospective purchasers now have the option to register for updates, enabling them to receive the most recent notifications pertaining to the imminent launch.

In a recent report by NDTV, a leak has suggested that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G's price in India might fall within the range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. The leaked information also indicates that the phone will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to be available in two RAM variants — 8GB and 12GB — and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The device is expected to be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Notably, the handset reportedly achieved a score exceeding 700,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Reportedly, the anticipated camera setup for the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G includes a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) capability, along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For front-facing photography and video calls, a 16-megapixel sensor is likely. The device is projected to house a 4,600mAh battery, complemented by 66W fast charging support.