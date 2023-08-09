iQoo Z7 Pro 5G set to debut in India on August 31. All we know so far

In a recent report by NDTV, a leak has suggested that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G's price in India might fall within the range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. The leaked information also indicates that the phone will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to be available in two RAM variants — 8GB and 12GB — and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The device is expected to be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Notably, the handset reportedly achieved a score exceeding 700,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.