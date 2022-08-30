IRCTC partners with Reliance to deliver food in trains via WhatsApp: All details

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has rolled back a tender which was published earlier to hire a consultant for monetising the passenger data. This update was provided by a senior official from IRCTC to the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led parliamentary panel on Aug 26, 2022. The railway ticketing app announced the tender earlier this month and it has garnered controversy over data privacy concerns regarding the monetisation of passenger and customer data. Additionally, IRCTC confirmed that it is no longer pursuing the tender.