IRCTC web, app down: How to book train tickets via Paytm, Amazon

IRCTC's online booking platform is experiencing outages, with many users turning to Twitter to express their frustration about the server being down during peak hours. Customers are encountering difficulties while trying to book tickets both on the website and the app.

According to a statement from IRCTC, the ticketing service is currently unavailable due to technical reasons. However, they have assured users that their technical team is actively working to resolve the issue. They intend to provide updates as soon as the technical problem is resolved.

In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the platform said that users can use alternative B2C players like Amazon, Paytm, Makemytrip etc. to book tickets as the issue is currently being fixed.

Here is a step-by-step guide to book rail tickets

Via Amazon

Open the Amazon app.

Select the "Amazon Pay" tab.

Under "Book Tickets," choose "Trains."

Enter your travel destinations and select the stations.

Provide the necessary travel details, such as dates of travel.

If you prefer to travel in AC class, tick the relevant box in the app.

For more train options, you can explore the "Find Trains" feature and use filters to customize your search.

The app will display available trains along with their routes.

Select the most suitable train option for your journey.

If applicable, choose specific categories like "General," "Senior Citizen," or "Ladies."

Once you have finalized your choices, click on "Proceed."

To complete the booking, you'll need your IRCTC credentials, including your IRCTC account ID and password. If you don't have an IRCTC account, you can create one on the IRCTC website.

Alternatively, you can also create an IRCTC account on Amazon by clicking on the "Click Here" option. This will redirect you to the IRCTC website to set up an account.

After entering your IRCTC credentials, you can make the payment using your preferred method.

Via Paytm

To book a train ticket on Paytm, follow these steps:

Visit https://paytm.com/train-tickets.

Select your source and destination cities, along with the date of the journey.

Click on the 'search' button.

Browse through the available trains and check seat availability.

Choose your preferred seat, class, and date.

Tap on the 'book' button and enter your IRCTC login ID.

Note: If you don't have a login ID, you can either sign up with IRCTC or reset your password by clicking on 'forgot IRCTC password.'

Complete the required form and click on 'book.'

Proceed to payment and select your preferred method: debit/credit card, net banking, or Paytm wallet.

You will be redirected to the IRCTC website for further authentication, where you'll need to provide your IRCTC password. Enter your IRCTC password. Your train ticket is now booked.