Iron Man is back! EA, Marvel announce title-based game among others

Electronic Arts (EA) announced the collaboration with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop at least three new action adventure games. These games would be available to play for consoles as well as PC. EA - which recently developed and published their last game in the FIFA franchise. EA says that each game has its own story in the Marvel universe.
Electronic Arts (EA) announced the collaboration with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop at least three new action adventure games. These games would be available to play for consoles as well as PC. EA - which recently developed and published their last game in the FIFA franchise. EA says that each game has its own story in the Marvel universe.
Laura Miele, COO at EA said, “We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see the players' reaction when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this SuperHero is known for."
Laura Miele, COO at EA said, “We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see the players' reaction when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this SuperHero is known for."
According to Miele, Marvel has an intentional deliberate strategy to have a balanced portfolio. “There will be Marvel fans who do not play other EA games," added Miele.
According to Miele, Marvel has an intentional deliberate strategy to have a balanced portfolio. “There will be Marvel fans who do not play other EA games," added Miele.
EA announced that out of three, the first title in development is a single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man game. The game is now in early development at its Montreal-based Motive Studio.
EA announced that out of three, the first title in development is a single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man game. The game is now in early development at its Montreal-based Motive Studio.
Jay Ong, Executive Vice President, Marvel Games, explains, “The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future."
Jay Ong, Executive Vice President, Marvel Games, explains, “The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future."
EA says that the Iron Man games are being developed in collaboration with Marvel and ‘will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of the character."
EA says that the Iron Man games are being developed in collaboration with Marvel and ‘will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of the character."
As per EA, gamers can play as Iron Man and feel the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Star. Iron Man game along with other two not-yet-announced games will join a long list of superhero video games rolling out. US-based Insomniac Games is working on a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel and a standalone Wolverine game. There is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which is scheduled to arrive in 2023 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns game is coming on December 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.