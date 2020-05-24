If you’ve ever wondered what it might feel like to be Tony Stark and Iron Man, there’s a very good chance that you might get a chance to experience it. A PlayStation VR exclusive game Iron Man VR is all set to launch in the month of July. To show what the game feels like, Playstation has released a demo of the gameplay. This gameplay is available on the PlayStation’s website.

The gameplay includes a “Malibu" tutorial session that gives the player an idea of how to fly and shoot. The next part is an Interactive Stark Jet cinematic scene with Friday (Tony Stark’s AI assistant) and Pepper Potts, then comes the “Out of the Blue" Stark Jet gameplay mission, the Flight Challenge optional mission and the Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission.

The team behind Marvel’s Iron Man VR joins us in the PS Underground studio to show off some high-level gameplay. Download the free demo and see if you can beat their time: https://t.co/EIf9XjECuj pic.twitter.com/DO01LZoEvv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 23, 2020

The game was expected to launch much earlier but the company had to delay it due to Covid-19. The company will finally be unveiling the complete game on 3 July. PlayStation is also offering a bundle along with the game in a few countries. Including the US, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic. The bundle is already up for pre-orders.

