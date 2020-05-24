Subscribe
Home > Technology > News > Iron Man VR demo revealed before 3 July launch
The new demo gives a taste of what's to come

Iron Man VR demo revealed before 3 July launch

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The gameplay includes a 'Malibu' tutorial session that gives the player an idea of how to fly and shoot

If you’ve ever wondered what it might feel like to be Tony Stark and Iron Man, there’s a very good chance that you might get a chance to experience it. A PlayStation VR exclusive game Iron Man VR is all set to launch in the month of July. To show what the game feels like, Playstation has released a demo of the gameplay. This gameplay is available on the PlayStation’s website.

The gameplay includes a “Malibu" tutorial session that gives the player an idea of how to fly and shoot. The next part is an Interactive Stark Jet cinematic scene with Friday (Tony Stark’s AI assistant) and Pepper Potts, then comes the “Out of the Blue" Stark Jet gameplay mission, the Flight Challenge optional mission and the Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission.

The game was expected to launch much earlier but the company had to delay it due to Covid-19. The company will finally be unveiling the complete game on 3 July. PlayStation is also offering a bundle along with the game in a few countries. Including the US, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic. The bundle is already up for pre-orders.

