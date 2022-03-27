Is a new social media platform needed? What Elon Musk has to say

Is a new social media platform needed? What Elon Musk has to say1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
- Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that he’s thinking about creating a new social media platform
Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk on Saturday took to Twitter to share that he is giving serious thought to creating a social media platform because Twitter has been failing to "adhere to free speech principle." Elon Musk stated that given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.
In his tweets, Musk asked, “Is a new platform needed? Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"
This comes at a time when Elon Musk tweeted earlier this week, “free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," and he questioned if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle."
Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a judge that Musk’s tweets about Tesla will remain a valid subject for government investigation even if a court throws out his 2018 agreement with the SEC, according to Bloomberg report.
Musk is seeking to end oversight by the SEC of his Twitter posts, claiming the agreement is being used to “trample" his rights to free speech. He is also asking the court to block a subpoena by the securities regulator for documents relating to the review of his tweets.
Under the SEC settlement agreement, the regulator will distribute funds from the company and Musk to investors who lost money buying Tesla shares after Musk claimed on Twitter he was thinking about taking the company public.
(With inputs from agencies)
