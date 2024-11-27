Is Apple developing Smart Glasses and AirPods with cameras? Here's what Mark Gurman suggests
Apple reportedly plans to introduce smart glasses and AirPods with cameras by 2027, focusing on wearable tech and augmented reality. These devices could improve user experience with visual intelligence, despite privacy concerns and ongoing development challenges.
California-based Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, as part of its expanding focus on wearable technology and augmented reality. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these innovative devices could hit the market by 2027, though their development remains in progress, and their release is not guaranteed.