California-based Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, as part of its expanding focus on wearable technology and augmented reality. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these innovative devices could hit the market by 2027, though their development remains in progress, and their release is not guaranteed.

This strategic move highlights Apple’s ambition to enhance user interaction through advanced visual intelligence, following a trend set by Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban.

Apple Vision Pro Technology at the Core

The technology company’s latest efforts are rooted in its significant investment in Apple Vision Pro technology. This advanced visual intelligence will serve as the foundation for Apple’s upcoming smart glasses, which are expected to feature cameras, speakers, and microphones. Although they will bear a resemblance to Meta’s Ray-Ban models, the glasses will not offer a full augmented reality display. Instead, they aim to deliver a streamlined, hands-free experience by enhancing functionality through visual intelligence.

AirPods with Cameras: A Bold Experiment

In addition to smart glasses, Apple is reportedly exploring the integration of cameras into AirPods. This concept has sparked mixed reactions, with concerns over privacy being a key issue. Nonetheless, the company is actively experimenting with ways to include camera functionality while prioritising a user-friendly design.

A Vision for the Future

Apple’s foray into integrating visual intelligence across multiple devices represents an effort to maximise returns on its research and development investments. By focusing on wearable technology and augmented reality, the tech giant seeks to position itself as a leader in these rapidly growing markets.

Although specifics regarding features and pricing remain undisclosed, the anticipated products are likely to attract significant consumer interest. However, enthusiasts will need to wait until at least 2027 to see these innovations brought to life.

