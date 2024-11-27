Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 27 2024 15:59:53
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.20 2.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.50 0.03%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 582.70 -1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 784.35 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.20 -0.61%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Is Apple developing Smart Glasses and AirPods with cameras? Here's what Mark Gurman suggests
BackBack

Is Apple developing Smart Glasses and AirPods with cameras? Here's what Mark Gurman suggests

Livemint

Apple reportedly plans to introduce smart glasses and AirPods with cameras by 2027, focusing on wearable tech and augmented reality. These devices could improve user experience with visual intelligence, despite privacy concerns and ongoing development challenges.

Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, as part of its expanding focus on wearable technology and augmented reality. (Representational image) (X/@theapplehub)Premium
Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, as part of its expanding focus on wearable technology and augmented reality. (Representational image) (X/@theapplehub)

California-based Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, as part of its expanding focus on wearable technology and augmented reality. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these innovative devices could hit the market by 2027, though their development remains in progress, and their release is not guaranteed.

This strategic move highlights Apple’s ambition to enhance user interaction through advanced visual intelligence, following a trend set by Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban.

Apple Vision Pro Technology at the Core

The technology company’s latest efforts are rooted in its significant investment in Apple Vision Pro technology. This advanced visual intelligence will serve as the foundation for Apple’s upcoming smart glasses, which are expected to feature cameras, speakers, and microphones. Although they will bear a resemblance to Meta’s Ray-Ban models, the glasses will not offer a full augmented reality display. Instead, they aim to deliver a streamlined, hands-free experience by enhancing functionality through visual intelligence.

AirPods with Cameras: A Bold Experiment

In addition to smart glasses, Apple is reportedly exploring the integration of cameras into AirPods. This concept has sparked mixed reactions, with concerns over privacy being a key issue. Nonetheless, the company is actively experimenting with ways to include camera functionality while prioritising a user-friendly design.

A Vision for the Future

Apple’s foray into integrating visual intelligence across multiple devices represents an effort to maximise returns on its research and development investments. By focusing on wearable technology and augmented reality, the tech giant seeks to position itself as a leader in these rapidly growing markets.

Although specifics regarding features and pricing remain undisclosed, the anticipated products are likely to attract significant consumer interest. However, enthusiasts will need to wait until at least 2027 to see these innovations brought to life.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Nov 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue