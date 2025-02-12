Apple is reportedly preparing product launches, including the iPhone SE 4 and M4-powered MacBook Air. Speculations include updates to the iPad and iOS 18.4, along with a Vision Pro headset enhancement, potentially collaborating with Sony for gaming improvements.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a wave of product launches, with the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 and M4-powered MacBook Air expected to take centre stage. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant could commence its announcement cycle as early as today (12 February), with key unveilings scheduled in the coming weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gurman suggests Apple may make a smaller announcement today, though details remain scarce. Speculation points towards an update to the base iPad model, potentially integrating the A18 chip. This enhancement could enable Apple Intelligence, aligning with the company’s broader AI-driven strategy.

Additionally, Apple might roll out the first beta of iOS 18.4, introducing a range of Siri enhancements. Expected updates include improved on-screen awareness, better personal context understanding, and more refined system controls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later this week, Apple could reveal a significant update for its Vision Pro headset. Reports indicate a potential collaboration with Sony, which may bring PlayStation VR2 controller support to enhance gaming experiences on the Vision Pro. This partnership could also introduce PS VR2 controllers for navigating the visionOS interface, addressing the absence of dedicated handheld controls for precision interactions. The timing coincides with Sony’s upcoming State of Play event, where further PlayStation updates are anticipated.

iPhone SE 4 expected next week Apple is rumoured to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE as early as next week. The device is expected to adopt a flat-frame design with a glossy glass back, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. It is likely to retain the mute switch but replace the home button with Face ID within a notch. Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone SE 4 could feature 8GB RAM, making it an affordable AI-compatible option. The model is anticipated to include 128GB storage, a 48MP rear camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

M4 MacBook Air incoming? Apple is also reportedly preparing to introduce the M4-powered MacBook Air in the coming weeks. The updated model is expected to feature 16GB RAM as standard, aligning with recent upgrades in the MacBook Pro lineup. However, no significant design changes are anticipated for this year’s iteration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}