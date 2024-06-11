Is Apple Intelligence coming to your iPhone, iPad or Mac? Check full list of compatible devices
Apple introduces new AI features at WWDC 2024 including Apple Intelligence, a systemwide tool focusing on user privacy and personal intelligence.
Apple unveiled a host of new AI features for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its WWDC 2024 event on Monday. While Apple is late to the AI party, the Cupertino-based tech giant is aiming to get the adoption of this technology right with a new system-wide tool called Apple Intelligence.