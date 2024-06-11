Apple unveiled a host of new AI features for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its WWDC 2024 event on Monday. While Apple is late to the AI party, the Cupertino-based tech giant is aiming to get the adoption of this technology right with a new system-wide tool called Apple Intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple Intelligence is claimed to deliver powerful performance while maintaining user privacy. CEO Tim Cook, while introducing Apple Intelligence, said that there is a need for 'personal intelligence', which is the next big step for Apple.

Apple Intelligence will use the power of generative AI to understand and create images, take actions across apps, understand personal context and improve everyday tasks.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said Apple Intelligence will help power writing tools, categorise emails, transcribe and summarise audio, prioritise notifications and generate images and emojis (via Image Playground and Genmoji tools, respectively).

Apple states that many of the Apple Intelligence models will run entirely on the device, while more complex tasks will be run via a Private Cloud Computes powered by Apple silicon. The tech giant says user data will never be stored or exposed, and independent experts will be able to inspect the code running on Apple silicon to verify the company's claims.

Apple Intelligence compatible devices: Apple Intelligence will run on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with iPads and MacBooks based on M1 or later chipsets. Apple says it will be available for free to users in the US 'this fall' (probably post iPhone 16 launch in September) via iOS18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the devices that are compatible with Apple Intelligence:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

MacBook Air (M1 and later)

MacBook Pro (M1 and later)

iPad Pro (M1 and later)

iPad Air (M1 and later)

iMac (M1 and later)

Mac Mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

