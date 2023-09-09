Is Apple iPhone 15 Ultra not coming? This is what report suggests1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Apple's 'Wonderlust' event to unveil four iPhone models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. No iPhone 15 Ultra. Possible surprises.
Apple's upcoming 'Wonderlust' event is expected to unveil four iPhone models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, dispelling earlier speculations of an iPhone 15 Ultra. Reportedly, Apple is likely to stick to its traditional naming convention, hinting at the continued prominence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the highest-end iPhone. Despite this, Apple's penchant for surprises leaves room for unexpected announcements during the event.