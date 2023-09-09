Is Apple iPhone 15 Ultra not coming? This is what report suggests

Apple's upcoming 'Wonderlust' event is expected to unveil four iPhone models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, dispelling earlier speculations of an iPhone 15 Ultra. Reportedly, Apple is likely to stick to its traditional naming convention, hinting at the continued prominence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the highest-end iPhone. Despite this, Apple's penchant for surprises leaves room for unexpected announcements during the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is set to follow its recent tradition by introducing four models in their upcoming lineup: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max, not opting for the "Ultra" moniker as previously speculated.

Gurman had previously suggested that Apple might consider rebranding the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the "Ultra" label due to the inclusion of a USB-C charging port, but it seems that this change will not take place, at least for this year.

Speculations initially arose when Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra, marking its top-tier smartwatch offering. This naming trend continued with the introduction of the M1 Ultra chip, followed by the M2 Ultra this year, as Apple showcased its most formidable silicon technology. These developments led to suggestions that Apple might adopt this new naming convention for its iPhones as well.

Reports indicated that the iPhone 15 Ultra might come equipped with an expansive 6.9-inch screen and an enhanced iteration of the A17 Bionic chip. Additionally, it was suggested that the phone could incorporate a periscope zoom lens, differentiating it from both the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor.

The fate of the Ultra rebranding remains uncertain, leaving the possibility open for its introduction with the iPhone 16 lineup next year. With just two days remaining until the Apple event, it appears unlikely that such a change will occur this year.