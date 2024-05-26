American tech giant Apple appears to be on the brink of a groundbreaking innovation in the realm of foldable technology, according to reports from Tech Radar. A recent patent filing by the company, bearing the identification number 11991901, hints at the development of a folding screen endowed with the remarkable ability to self-heal from scratches and dents.

The patent, titled "Electronic Devices with Flexible Display Cover Layers," outlines a sophisticated design comprising three primary components: two rigid displays flanking a flexible section that connects them. Crucially, this flexible area could be imbued with a self-healing attribute, potentially transforming the durability and longevity of foldable devices, adds the report.

Although specific details regarding the self-healing mechanism remain scarce, Apple alludes to the incorporation of an "elastomer" layer within the display. This elastic material possesses the unique ability to stretch and subsequently revert to its original form, presenting an ideal candidate for facilitating the self-repair process.

Notably, Apple envisions the self-healing process to occur seamlessly and autonomously, requiring no external intervention. However, the patent also suggests that the healing process could be initiated or accelerated through the application of heat, light, electric current, or other external stimuli. Transparent conductors within the display might serve to create a "heating layer," facilitating the repair of damaged areas.

Crucially, Apple's ambitions extend beyond foldable devices, with potential applications in laptops, watches, and other compact products. Moreover, the report adds that the versatility of this technology suggests it could revolutionize not only the durability of foldable smartphones but also the design and functionality of various electronic devices.

Indeed, if successfully implemented, this innovative self-healing technology could represent a significant leap forward for Apple and its endeavors in the foldable device market, potentially setting a new standard for durability and user experience.

