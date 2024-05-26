Is Apple planning a self-healing foldable screen? Here's what the report suggests
Apple's patent reveals plans for a self-healing foldable screen using an elastomer layer, set to enhance durability in various devices by autonomously repairing scratches and dents.
American tech giant Apple appears to be on the brink of a groundbreaking innovation in the realm of foldable technology, according to reports from Tech Radar. A recent patent filing by the company, bearing the identification number 11991901, hints at the development of a folding screen endowed with the remarkable ability to self-heal from scratches and dents.