Is Apple planning to phase out its iTunes Movie Trailers app? Here's what report suggests1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Apple is discontinuing its iTunes Movie Trailers app and integrating it into the primary TV app, suggests report. The change is still rolling out globally.
Apple appears to be in the process of discontinuing the iTunes Movie Trailers iPhone app, as it now focuses on featuring movie trailers exclusively within its primary TV app. As per a report by MacRumors, a non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website announces the transition, stating that the Apple TV app is the new destination for iTunes Movie Trailers.