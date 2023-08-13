Apple appears to be in the process of discontinuing the iTunes Movie Trailers iPhone app, as it now focuses on featuring movie trailers exclusively within its primary TV app. As per a report by MacRumors, a non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website announces the transition, stating that the Apple TV app is the new destination for iTunes Movie Trailers.

According to the report, a similar banner has now made its appearance in Apple's iOS and tvOS apps. Certain U.S. Apple TV users have observed a fresh segment within the TV app labeled "Watch the Latest Trailers," featuring a primary selection card displaying the original iTunes Movie Trailers logo. However, this section is specifically titled "Movie & TV Trailers."

The report highlights that the new section within the TV app has not yet surfaced for users in the UK and other regions. When UK users tap the banner in the initial iTunes Movie Trailers app on their iPhones or iPads, it leads them back to the TV app. This suggests that Apple's full rollout of the consolidated app is still in progress.

In 2011, Apple introduced a complimentary app designed for iPhone and iPad users, providing convenient access to the extensive collection of movie trailers in the company's library. The anticipated discontinuation of this app aligns with Apple's strategy to gradually phase out the iTunes branding, as the company aims to consolidate all its video content under a unified umbrella.

Notably, the report does not mention whether Apple intends to remove the iTunes Movie Trailers website. Initially named "QuickTime Movie Trailers" and launched by Apple in the 1990s, the website was created to demonstrate the capabilities of Apple's QuickTime software in hosting high-resolution, downloadable movie trailers on the internet.