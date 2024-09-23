Is Apple's Tri-Fold iPhone in the works? Here's what the patent suggests
Apple's updated patent hints at a tri-fold iPhone design, featuring an outer display and a middle display that operates independently. While this fuels speculation, an official release date is still uncertain, indicating progress in Apple's foldable phone aspirations.
Apple's ambitions for a foldable iPhone appear to be gaining momentum, with a recent update to one of its existing patents hinting at the development of a device with a unique tri-fold design. While the tech giant has long been rumored to be working on foldable technology, a patent brings this concept closer to reality, though an official release date remains uncertain.