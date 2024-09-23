Apple's ambitions for a foldable iPhone appear to be gaining momentum, with a recent update to one of its existing patents hinting at the development of a device with a unique tri-fold design. While the tech giant has long been rumored to be working on foldable technology, a patent brings this concept closer to reality, though an official release date remains uncertain.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the updated patent, titled "Electronic Devices With Display And Touch Sensor Structures", was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under application number 20240310942. Originally centered around integrating touch sensors within a display, Apple has since broadened the patent's scope to include new and intricate design features for a foldable smartphone.

According to the report by Patently Apple, one of the most significant additions to the revised patent is the inclusion of an "outer display" that works in tandem with the primary inner display. This is accompanied by a third display, positioned between the two, creating a tri-fold structure. The design showcases a folding mechanism that resembles Huawei's Mate XT, with the middle layer concealed when the device is folded, and only visible from the top and bottom. Meanwhile, the outermost display remains functional in both folded and unfolded positions, unlike most foldable smartphones currently available.

Another key feature mentioned in the patent is the integration of touch sensors on each layer of the display. Each screen will independently detect and process touch inputs, suggesting a future where users might have more control over how they interact with the different sections of the display. This could also mean a redesigned hinge system that allows the middle display to operate independently, enhancing user functionality.

While this patent update certainly adds fuel to speculation surrounding a foldable iPhone, it is important to note that the filing of a patent does not guarantee that the device will make it to market anytime soon. However, the latest design details suggest that Apple's foldable phone aspirations are progressing, potentially signaling a shift in its future product lineup.

