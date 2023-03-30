Google has denied the allegations that its recently launched generative AI-based chatbot, Bard is trained on data from OpenAI's ChatGPT. Reportedly, Google used data from a website called ShareGPT which keeps a record of users' conversations with ChatGPT.

As per a report published in The Information, Google engineer Jacob Devlin informed Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other top executives that Bard's machine learning models were being trained using ChatGPT. He also warned the company that this move would violate OpenAI's terms of service while also making Bard's answers sound similar to that of ChatGPT.

The report claims Devlin has now joined OpenAI while Google might have ceased using ChatGPT data after Devlin's warnings, and it's possible that they discarded that portion of the training altogether.

The search giant has denied the allegations altogether claiming Bard isn't trained on any data from ChatGPT. In a conversation with the technology website Verge, Google spokesperson Chris Pappas said “Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,"

Google has previously faced embarrassment due to its ChatGPT rival. Shortly after Bard was announced to the public, the chatbot responded to a query about its dataset by claiming that it was trained on Google's internal data, including Google Search, Gmail, and other products. However, Google later clarified that Bard was not trained on Gmail data and that the response may have been an error made by the experimental language model.

In an effort to keep up with the increasing popularity of ChatGPT, Google made its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, available to the public on March 22. Bard has similar capabilities to ChatGPT, such as the ability to write essays, plan events, create travel itineraries, and suggest recipes for dinner. However, unlike ChatGPT, Bard does not possess multimodal abilities and cannot code.