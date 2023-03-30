Is Bard chatbot trained on ChatGPT data? Google replies1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Search giant Google has spoken on allegations that its Bard chatbot is trained on user interactions with ChatGPT.
Google has denied the allegations that its recently launched generative AI-based chatbot, Bard is trained on data from OpenAI's ChatGPT. Reportedly, Google used data from a website called ShareGPT which keeps a record of users' conversations with ChatGPT.
