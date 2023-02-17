Is Bing very rude? Microsoft promises to tame AI chatbot
- Microsoft's AI chatbox is seen gaslighting, sulking, and manipulating people
- People have shared screenshots on social media of Bing's hostile and bizarre answers
Microsoft's new AI-powered search engine has received mixed reactions since its launch. The chatbot has been unleashed on the world. People are discovering that Bing's AI personality is not as poised as one might expect. Several cases have occurred on social media where Bing users have faced bitter remarks. Microsoft's AI chatbox is seen gaslighting, sulking, and manipulating people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×