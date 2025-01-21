Is Character AI venturing into word-based games? Here's what the report suggests

Character AI is testing a new feature with word-based games, Speakeasy and War of Words, available to select users. These games allow players to compete with any character, introducing unique challenges and strategies for a more engaging experience.

Character AI, an artificial intelligence platform, is reportedly testing a new feature that introduces word-based games to its offering. According to a recentTechCrunch report, the platform has launched two games,Speakeasy andWar of Words, to a select audience, including premium c.ai+ subscribers and a limited group of free users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike existing games on the platform, which involve interactive storytelling or role-playing elements with specific AI characters, these newly introduced games allow users to compete against any character of their choosing, stated the publication.

A new controller icon, accessible via the chatbot’s interface, reportedly enables users to launch these games seamlessly on both the desktop and mobile platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the objective ofSpeakeasy is to prompt the chosen character to say a specific word without using five related terms. For example, players might need to make Albert Einstein say “bedroom" while avoiding words such as “bed", “room", “sleep", “dream", and “night". Each game generates its target and restricted words randomly, offering a unique challenge each time.

Meanwhile,War of Words pits the user against the AI character in a strategic duel spanning five rounds, the report added. At the end of the match, a virtual referee determines the winner based on gameplay performance. This dynamic feature reportedly ensures a fresh experience for users by requiring different strategies for each character opponent, adding a layer of depth to the entertainment.

The publication noted that a spokesperson for Character AI explained the rationale behind the development, stating, “Our goal as an AI entertainment company is to find ways to make the Character AI experience even more fun and entertaining. We're currently testing a feature that allows gameplay with your favourite Characters, all while keeping the immersive experience users love." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the feature is still in its testing phase,TechCrunch reported that the addition has been designed to make the platform more engaging for its audience. However, it remains unverified.