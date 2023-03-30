In the past few weeks, OpenAI's ChatGPT has attracted a lot of buzz with fears and hopes around the artificial intelligence platform. Some wonder how ChatGPT can help them grow and some even fear that this next-generation artificial intelligence platform will steal away their jobs.

One thing was clear, there are lots of questions around ChatGPT and no clear answers. So, we decided to highlight all frequently asked questions around the platform, which will clear the air around the use and scope of the artificial intelligence program.

FAQs around ChatGPT:

Will ChatGPT reduce jobs?

The artificial intelligence platform will certainly have an impact on the job market and according to a report in The Atlantic, employment for college-educated workers will reduce. Another survey from the United States quoted high-level executives in companies who claimed that the job market will see more changes with ChatGPT and that the reduction in jobs will ‘not be very significant’.

Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT?

OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania conducted research around the jobs at most risk due to ChatGPT and the research revealed many professions and their relative risk due to ChatGPT. For example, the report mentions jobs like Interpreters, PR specialists or Animal scientists have less exposure to replacement by ChatGPT compared to Authors, Accountants, and Journalists. Read full report here

Is ChatGPT causing layoffs?

A survey conducted by ResumeBuilder.com has revealed that in the United States, around 48% of the companies have laid off or are planning to lay off people while replacing their work with ChatGPT. The survey also took the opinion of business leaders and 9% of the surveyed people said that it will ‘definitely’ lead to more layoffs while 19% think that it will ‘probably’ lead to more layoffs.

Will ChatGPT replace web developers?

When ChatGPT was launched, a lot of buzzes was created around its ability to build applications or develop websites as it can write codes. But, tech experts believe that with the current level of capabilities, ChatGPT can only work as a junior programmer and it doesn't have the ability to write complex codes. In an article published in TechTarget, technology consultant Rob Zazueta said that “while it cannot yet write complex code, such as what's required for banking applications, ChatGPT will become a proficient coder within the next decade."

Will ChatGPT replace data analysts?

With the capability to make sense of a large amount of data, ChatGPT is expected to replace data analysts and the ResumeBuilder.com survey also pointed towards similar lines as most of the people replaced were in the data analytics department. According to Forbes, ChatGPT has the ability to even present data in an interesting way which makes it even better than most of humans.