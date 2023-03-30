In the past few weeks, OpenAI's ChatGPT has attracted a lot of buzz with fears and hopes around the artificial intelligence platform. Some wonder how ChatGPT can help them grow and some even fear that this next-generation artificial intelligence platform will steal away their jobs.
In the past few weeks, OpenAI's ChatGPT has attracted a lot of buzz with fears and hopes around the artificial intelligence platform. Some wonder how ChatGPT can help them grow and some even fear that this next-generation artificial intelligence platform will steal away their jobs.
One thing was clear, there are lots of questions around ChatGPT and no clear answers. So, we decided to highlight all frequently asked questions around the platform, which will clear the air around the use and scope of the artificial intelligence program.
One thing was clear, there are lots of questions around ChatGPT and no clear answers. So, we decided to highlight all frequently asked questions around the platform, which will clear the air around the use and scope of the artificial intelligence program.
Will ChatGPT reduce jobs?
Will ChatGPT reduce jobs?
The artificial intelligence platform will certainly have an impact on the job market and according to a report in The Atlantic, employment for college-educated workers will reduce. Another survey from the United States quoted high-level executives in companies who claimed that the job market will see more changes with ChatGPT and that the reduction in jobs will ‘not be very significant’.
The artificial intelligence platform will certainly have an impact on the job market and according to a report in The Atlantic, employment for college-educated workers will reduce. Another survey from the United States quoted high-level executives in companies who claimed that the job market will see more changes with ChatGPT and that the reduction in jobs will ‘not be very significant’.
Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT?
Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT?
OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania conducted research around the jobs at most risk due to ChatGPT and the research revealed many professions and their relative risk due to ChatGPT. For example, the report mentions jobs like Interpreters, PR specialists or Animal scientists have less exposure to replacement by ChatGPT compared to Authors, Accountants, and Journalists. Read full report here
OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania conducted research around the jobs at most risk due to ChatGPT and the research revealed many professions and their relative risk due to ChatGPT. For example, the report mentions jobs like Interpreters, PR specialists or Animal scientists have less exposure to replacement by ChatGPT compared to Authors, Accountants, and Journalists. Read full report here
Is ChatGPT causing layoffs?