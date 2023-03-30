When ChatGPT was launched, a lot of buzzes was created around its ability to build applications or develop websites as it can write codes. But, tech experts believe that with the current level of capabilities, ChatGPT can only work as a junior programmer and it doesn't have the ability to write complex codes. In an article published in TechTarget, technology consultant Rob Zazueta said that “while it cannot yet write complex code, such as what's required for banking applications, ChatGPT will become a proficient coder within the next decade."