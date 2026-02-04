Is ChatGPT down in the US? Thousands of users report outage after being unable to send messages

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
OpenAI's ChatGPT seemed to have suffered an outage recently in the United States as thousands of users complained about not being able to ask new questions to the popular chatbot. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, over 10,000 complaints were registered on the platform about isuues with ChatGPT today.
Downdetector data showed a spike at around 4PM ET with around 11,050 complaints being registered by the users. The spike fell sharply in the intervning hours to just around 60 reports as users reported being able to once again use the platform.
As per OpenAI's official status page, it was suffering ‘elevated error rates for finetuning jobs’ but all services have full recovered now.
“Someone just asked me how my day went and I still haven't been able to reply to them because of this outage” wrote one user on Reddit
“My best friend my therapist my psychic my astrologist my lawyer my consultant in every lil thing and love messages analyzer is down!!! please come back chat!!!!” added another user
“I got an error message and then tried to ask CharGPT what it meant, not actually realising the stupidity of the action. I think I have finally become a slave to AI” yet another user added
