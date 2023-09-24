Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has often had a love-hate relationship with Apple. Musk was found to be criticising Apple soon after taking over X, but later he also touted Apple's continued advertising on the platform as proof that it was safe for others as well. More recently, however, Musk seems to have found a new fascination with Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company's latest iPhone 15 series. Tim Cook had shared pictures of the iPhone 15 Pro Max taken by renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu. He wrote, “World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work." Musk replied to Cook's post saying, “The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible" In response to another post about the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Musk wrote: “I’m buying one!"

The bitter-sweet relationship between Tim Cook and Elon Musk:

In an interview with CBS' Sunday Morning last week, Tim Cook said that Apple is constantly evaluating whether it should advertise on X. He said: "It's something we constantly ask ourselves.

He added, “Generally, my view is Twitter's an important property. I like the concept that it's there for discourse and there is a town square. There's also some things that I don't like."

This is not the first time tensions have flared between the two tech giants. Shortly after Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022, he had accused Apple of stopping advertising on the platform.

In a tweet that month, Musk wrote: “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?"

“What’s going on here @tim_cook?" Musk added.

Later on, Tim Cook invited Musk for a meeting at the company's headquarters in Cupertino and a detente was reached with Apple deciding to continue advertising on X, reported Wall Street Journal.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!