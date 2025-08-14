Is Facebook down? Hundreds of users report disruption with login and app in the US

Meta-owned Facebook appears to have experienced a temporary outage in the United States on Thursday. Several hundred users reported disruptions on the outage tracking platform Downdetector.

Hundreds report disruption via Downdetector According to the site, over 400 users flagged problems with the social media platform at around 4:35 PM IST. Data from Downdetector showed that 58 per cent of the complaints were related to the mobile app, 25 per cent were about login issues, and 17 per cent concerned the website.

Meta had not issued an official statement at the time of writing. While the disruption appeared to affect users across different parts of the United States, the exact scale of the impact remains uncertain.

Users flock to X with memes and reactions On social media, particularly on X, users were quick to express their frustration, with many sharing jokes, sarcastic remarks, and memes about the outage. Common themes included exaggerated panic over being “disconnected from the world,” playful speculation about what caused the downtime, and humorous posts comparing the outage to previous large-scale disruptions on social platforms. Some users posted GIFs of people frantically pressing refresh buttons, while others shared popular “it’s not just me” reaction memes.

An X user named Tyler Roney shared a GIF of flamingos with the caption, “Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Facebook is down. #facebookdown.”

Another user posted, “Brilliant, can’t log into Facebook — must be down. Anyone else having the same issues?”

An account called Tea Storm Chasers wrote, “According to Downdetector, there is a nationwide outage for Facebook. Many users are reporting Messenger down, business pages down, personal accounts down, or no access at all. There is no ETA for restoration of services.”