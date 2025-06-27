Is Google preparing to bring Pixel Call Screening to India after 7 years? Know what report suggests

Google appears to be preparing to launch its Call Screening feature for Pixel smartphones in India, nearly seven years after the AI-powered tool debuted in the United States. According to a new report, the company is working behind the scenes to introduce the much-anticipated functionality, though Indian users may initially receive only a limited version.

Advertisement

Call Screening, which allows users to screen incoming calls with the help of artificial intelligence, has been a popular feature on Pixel devices in select countries. It can identify callers and display on-screen suggestions to respond, helping users manage spam or unknown numbers more effectively. However, a recent APK teardown of the Google Phone app by Android Authority suggests that Indian users might not get the full automated experience just yet.

The app’s internal code reportedly contains references such as “hi_in”, which likely points to support for Hindi language and Indian localisation. Another string uncovered, “enableIndiaManualScreeningOnlyMode”, hints at a manual-only version of the tool for India. This would mean that users would need to tap a 'Screen call' button when receiving a call, and then select from suggested replies, rather than relying on Google's Assistant to automatically screen and respond on their behalf, as it does in the US.

Advertisement

Notably, the limited functionality could be due to regulatory constraints, and Google is believed to be awaiting approval before officially rolling out the feature. There is no confirmation yet on whether the service will launch in multiple Indian languages or remain restricted to English and Hindi initially.

Interestingly, this is not the first indication of Google's interest in expanding Call Screening in India. Earlier in January 2024, a tech enthusiast reportedly enabled the feature on a rooted OnePlus 7 running AOSPA (a custom Android build), by installing a Hindi language pack, suggesting that backend support for Indian users has been under development for some time.

While an official timeline from Google remains unannounced, the latest findings strongly indicate that Indian Pixel users may not have to wait much longer to access at least a version of the Call Screening feature, albeit in a more hands-on format.