Is Google’s Nano Banana 2 already in works? Social media is abuzz with leaks — all you need to know

Google’s next-generation image-generation model, reportedly named Nano Banana 2, has surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling. The follow-up to the tech giant’s popular Gemini 2.5 Flash image model, widely known by its playful codename Nano Banana, appears to bring significant upgrades to Google’s AI image suite.

Brief appearance sparks online buzz Social media users began sharing screenshots and posts suggesting that the unreleased model was briefly accessible on select platforms before being swiftly removed. The leak has fuelled widespread speculation about Google’s next move in the competitive AI imaging space, where tools like Midjourney, Firefly, and DALL·E continue to dominate.

Improvements over the original Nano Banana? According to a report by Testing Catalog, a platform that tracks Android beta releases, Nano Banana 2 is designed to handle more complex image-generation tasks. The model reportedly introduces enhanced colour accuracy, improved control over camera angles and viewpoints, and the ability to generate clearer, more accurate text within images, all areas where the original Nano Banana was seen to struggle.

These refinements suggest Google is doubling down on precision and usability, positioning the model as a more capable creative assistant for both casual users and professionals.

What early testers spotted Some early testers have claimed that Nano Banana 2 can generate full website mock-ups inside realistic browser windows, producing layouts that are more coherent and readable than previous AI tools. This could make it particularly appealing for designers and developers looking to visualise web concepts quickly.

One surprising improvement, users noted, is the model’s ability to depict the correct time on analogue clocks, a small but persistent flaw that has plagued AI image systems across the board.