Is GTA 6 game coming to Netflix? THIS is what the report suggests...

The gaming community eagerly anticipates updates on the next installment from Rockstar Games, possibly Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6. Interestingly, a recent report suggests that a new GTA game may be in development, although it remains uncertain if it is indeed GTA 6.

As per a Wall Street Journal report, there is news of an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game in the works, although it is not GTA 6. Given that Rockstar already confirmed the development of GTA 6 last year, the identity of this mystery game raises questions.

The report indicates that Netflix Games has had talks about potentially launching a GTA game through a licensing arrangement with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, on its relatively new gaming platform.

For those who might not be informed, Netflix introduced its mobile gaming service in November 2021, extending it as a complimentary benefit for subscribers. The company introduced several games available for download on Android and iOS exclusively for Netflix account holders, reported H Tech.

Reportedly, Netflix has been in the process of testing the streaming of games on PCs, TVs, or Macs. While details about this possible GTA game remain limited, it could represent Netflix's latest endeavor to carve out a presence in the gaming sector, having already invested nearly $1 billion in gaming efforts.

Regarding GTA 6, there are reports suggesting a potential release window in late 2024 or early 2025. As per an MSN report, Raymond James analysts have upgraded the stock of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, with an eye on what they describe as a "very interesting" outlook for 2025 and beyond. This indication hints at a potential release in 2025. Reports further mention that Take-Two will unveil its financial results for Q2 FY2024, which might provide insight into a release date.

