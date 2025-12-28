Is Instagram back online after outage? Here's what we know so far

Instagram was throwing up errors for some users earlier in the day, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. The situation peaked at around 4:10 AM EST in the US with over 180 complaints registered on Downdetector. The most common issues reported by users inclued problems with accessing the Instagram app, login related issues and an inability to access to the feed on the platform.

Since then, however, the spike seems to have falled down sharply on Downdetector and users also reported on the platfrom that they were now able to access Instagram and the login issue seems to have been fixed.