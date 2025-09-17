Is iOS 26 update draining your iPhone battery? Apple explains why

After months of wait, Apple's latest iOS 26 update was finally rolled out to all eligible iPhones (all iPhones after iPhone 11) on Monday. However, as with any new version update, there are a lot of complaints about the new OS version leading to faster battery drainage on the iPhones.

Advertisement

​However, Apple has addressed those concerns in a new support document, explaining that it is normal to have some temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance after a major software update. The company says this is due to the new OS indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps in the background.

​Talking about the battery drainage issue on the support page, Apple said, “Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.”

​"New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life. Apple continually works to optimize these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience," the company added.

Advertisement

​One of the factors that could also amplify the battery drainage is users getting glued to their iPhones in an effort to try out all the new features present in the latest update.

​What's new with iOS 26? ​By far the biggest change with iOS 26 is the introduction of a new visual language across the interface called "Liquid Design." The new UI is characterized by translucent, fluid, and layered elements that are said to resemble real glass.

​Apart from the Apple Intelligence features already seen on iOS 18, Apple has introduced a fresh set of AI features with iOS 26, which includes new Live Translation features in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app. The Phone app can also now screen calls from unknown numbers, asking the caller for their name and purpose and giving users the option of accepting or ignoring the call.

Advertisement

​A new filters feature can also filter messages from unknown senders to reduce spam and distraction. Apple has also implemented an Adaptive Power mode which uses AI to intelligently improve the battery life on iPhones. This feature, however, is turned off by default except on the iPhone 17 series.

​Users can also utilize tools like Visual Intelligence to interact with what’s on their screen, including searching for products, getting answers using ChatGPT, or adding events to their calendar by simply looking at them.

​iOS 26 eligible devices: ​iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 17 series