Is iPhone 15 Pro Max the fastest iPhone ever? Here's what AnTuTu report suggests1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max achieves record-breaking AnTuTu scores, surpassing its predecessor and introducing console-level gaming capabilities with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing.
Apple's iPhone 15 series, unveiled in 2023, showcases impressive performance with the A17 Pro SoC. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly achieved record-breaking AnTuTu scores, surpassing its predecessor and introducing console-level gaming capabilities thanks to hardware-accelerated ray-tracing.