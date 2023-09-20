Is iPhone 15 Pro Max the fastest iPhone ever? Here's what AnTuTu report suggests

Apple's iPhone 15 series, unveiled in 2023, showcases impressive performance with the A17 Pro SoC. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly achieved record-breaking AnTuTu scores, surpassing its predecessor and introducing console-level gaming capabilities thanks to hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to recent Geekbench scores, the A17 Pro has outperformed the A16 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core performance. In addition, the latest AnTuTu scores for the iPhone 15 Pro Max indicate a remarkable performance boost, with a total score of 1,641,883 in the benchmark results, reported HT Tech.

Notably, the device achieved 597,734 points in the GPU test and 392,643 points in the CPU test. To provide context, the previous year's iPhone 14 Pro Max managed 466,281 points in the GPU test and 358,964 points in the CPU test, adds the report.

The report also adds that the AnTuTu benchmark test for the iPhone 15 Pro Max was conducted using the highest-tier 1TB model. Apple's latest flagship boasts the cutting-edge A17 Pro SoC, manufactured on a 3-nanometer process. This advanced fabrication process has enabled Apple to incorporate more transistors, resulting in both enhanced power and energy efficiency.

This exceptionally high benchmark scores catapult the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the pinnacle of the iPhone rankings. Additionally, it excels in the memory department test, achieving a score of 306,164, further highlights the report.

Interestingly, the A17 Pro SoC in the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces a significant advancement by bringing console-level gaming capabilities to the iPhone for the first time. With hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, Apple asserts a fourfold increase in performance compared to software-based ray-tracing.