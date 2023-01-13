Is it human or AI? New tools help you spot the bots5 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:20 AM IST
There are software and tips that can help you recognize content from ChatGPT and others
There are software and tips that can help you recognize content from ChatGPT and others
Almost out of the blue, it has become popular to use artificial intelligence to generate bedtime stories, love letters, high-school essays, even mental-health guidance (not to mention award-winning artwork). Many people aren’t comfortable with bot-created content and may feel tricked.